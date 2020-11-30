McMahon says hospital capacity will determine any additional COVID-19 restrictions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon reported 212 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, but the real concern is hospitalizations. He reported 145 people are currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Twenty-six are in intensive care units.

The previous record for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Onondaga County was 85, back in May.

McMahon says in conversations with the governor’s office and emergency management it will be hospital capacity that determines whether or not there are further restrictions in the area.

He says the data from contact tracing shows that small indoor gatherings are leading to the spike in cases. McMahon says we need to continue to social distance, wear masks, and continue with the county’s testing.

McMahon held his regular Monday briefing on COVID-19 from his home office via Facebook. McMahon says he was exposed to a family member with the virus. Though he has tested negative, McMahon says he chose to stay at home for a few days.

