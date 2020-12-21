WATCH: Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon to give COVID update at 3 p.m.

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- The pandemic forced most businesses to shut down or cut back on services, but one store in Ithaca found a way to adapt. They've changed the way they do business, likely forever.

Buffalo Street Books was already doing things a bit differently pre-pandemic. It's owned by about 900 people and the independent bookstore already competes with major companies like Amazon. So, a spring shutdown was a huge hit.