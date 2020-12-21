WATCH: Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon to give COVID update at 3 p.m. Coronavirus Posted: Dec 21, 2020 / 02:26 PM EST / Updated: Dec 21, 2020 / 03:00 PM EST Interactive Coronavirus Maps Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is scheduled to give a COVID briefing at 3 p.m. You can watch it above.
