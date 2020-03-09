19 people in quarantine in Onondaga County, but no positive coronavirus cases yet

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon held a press conference on Monday to discuss how the county is handling coronavirus. The County says they will be holding a daily update on Facebook Live to keep the public updated.

Right now, the county has 19 people in quarantine related to COVID-19. There has not been a positive case of coronavirus in the county, but there is a patient in isolation at Crouse, being tested for coronavirus.

