Onondaga County health officials provide update on COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, there was a press conference put on by Onondaga County to discuss coronavirus. Speaking at the press conference were:

  • Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon
  • Commissioner of Emergency Management Dan Wears
  • Commissioner of Health Dr. Indu Gupta

During the press conference, officials said that one person had been tested for coronavirus in Onondaga County, but the test results came back negative.

