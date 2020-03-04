Onondaga County health officials provide update on COVID-19

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, there was a press conference put on by Onondaga County to discuss coronavirus. Speaking at the press conference were:
- Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon
- Commissioner of Emergency Management Dan Wears
- Commissioner of Health Dr. Indu Gupta
During the press conference, officials said that one person had been tested for coronavirus in Onondaga County, but the test results came back negative.
