Onondaga County health officials provide update on COVID-19

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, there was a press conference put on by Onondaga County to discuss coronavirus. Speaking at the press conference were:

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

Commissioner of Emergency Management Dan Wears

Commissioner of Health Dr. Indu Gupta

During the press conference, officials said that one person had been tested for coronavirus in Onondaga County, but the test results came back negative.

