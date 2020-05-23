SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County is scheduled to give an update regarding COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Click on the video above to watch the press conference live.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Watch: Onondaga County scheduled to give COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.
- Oneida Shores opens Saturday
- Syracuse Roman Catholic Bishop allows public Masses to resume with restrictions next weekend
- WATCH: Mainly dry and warm Saturday afternoon
- Watch Soon: Dr. Fauci answers your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App