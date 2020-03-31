Tessy Plastics partners with Onondaga County to manufacture face masks; COVID cases grow to 249

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced on Tuesday a new partnership with Tessy Plastics.

The local manufacturer is stepping up to fill the gap needed in personal protection equipment and will begin making face masks for hospitals and other essential workers for Onondaga and surrounding counties.

The masks are made with 3 parts: a headband, a visor, and a face shield.

The company will start manufacturing its initial 30,000 units on Friday.

Onondaga County’s positive-case total rose to 249 on Tuesday, with 194 active cases and with 55 people who have recovered from the virus.

The hospitalization rate continues to climb. 31 people are hospitalized with 12 in critical condition. Of those hospitalized every age bracket is represented with the exception of people 19 years and younger.

Trends have seen an increase in positive cases reported for people in their 20s and 50s.

One of the biggest trends, said Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta, is close contacts turning into additional positive cases which are impacted by the lack of social distancing. “It should be a principle for life,” said Dr. Gupta. “People really need to take it seriously.”

Metrics on social distancing were released giving each county a grade for their social distancing efforts. Onondaga County received a B. Density has been cut by 35% but McMahon said: “we’ve got to do better.” You can view the report card for other Central New York counties and get more by clicking here to view Josh Martin’s report.

Dr. Gupta warned the virus will show up all around us stating, “It is going to happen where we go.” This was in response to employees at the Wegmans in DeWitt learning news of a worker who has been quarantined.

Dr. Gupta said when people hear this type of news they should take it as a way to raise awareness, not alarm.

The Onondaga County Health Department conducts investigations of every positive case and traces people who may have had “direct exposure”. These are people who were in direct contact with the person affected while they were symptomatic. They are contacted by the Health Department and put into quarantine to monitor their symptoms.

These investigations are as complete as they can be. If there is a gap in any investigation, like the case associated with Ascioti’s Market or Bethany Baptist Church, the Health Department will issue a press release and ask for the public’s help.

You can watch the full press release below.

Important Contacts

315-464-3979 Upstate Triage 24-Hour Hotline | For anyone who does not have a primary care provider or anyone with questions

315-218-1987 Senior Health Hotline | For anyone who needs food assistance

315-446-1220 Child Care Solutions | Daycare needs for essential workers provided free of charge

315-428-2229 VolunteerCNY | For anyone who is looking to volunteer

211 211CNY | Connection to resources in Central New York, including mental health resources

EMWeb01@ongov.net or 315-435-2525 | PPE donations like gloves, medical-grade masks, gowns, etc.

Ongov.net/MedicalVolunteers | Medical Volunteer Signup