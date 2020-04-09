WATCH: Onondaga County’s COVID-19 briefing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon addresses current COVID-19 crisis at 3 p.m. This after the seventh death from the virus was announced earlier this afternoon.
