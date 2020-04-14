Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Onondaga County update shows improvement to data and social distancing efforts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County’s COVID-19 data continues to show a flattening curve.

County Executive Ryan McMahon credits efforts in social distancing for the improving data.

There were 17 new cases in Onondaga County since yesterday bringing to total number of cases to 537.

49 people are in the hospital. 21 of those are in critical condition.

268 people have recovered and been released from isolation. The County is monitoring 258 active cases as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Town of Elbridge and Onondaga Nation are still the only two areas in Onondaga County without a single case. McMahon called Town of Elbridge Mayor, Christopher DeCola, a “social distancing bandit” crediting the town’s persistent enforcement and cooperation to keep the spread of COVID-19 down.

However, even though social distancing is working McMahon states we cannot become complacent and allow the virus to surge back.

City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh was on hand to address how the police department is addressing social distancing complaints. To date city police have received 237 complaints. Police have responded to all of them and issued warnings.

Of those complaints, four nonessential businesses were asked to close with official complaints filed to the Attorney General’s office. If any of those businesses were to reopen they would face a $1,000 fine.

For individuals, officers usually respond to educate and inform those individuals. Mayor Walsh said most individuals comply and don’t have to be warned again.

The County Sheriff’s office is working with the Syracuse Police Department and other police departments on their overall policies to social distancing to keep consistency across the board.

McMahon also announced at Tuesday’s briefing that Saint Joseph’s Hospital will also have rapid testing on-site in addition to the earlier announced Upstate and Crouse hospitals’ on-site testing.

Walmart in East Syracuse has begun setup of a testing site, however, McMahon still needs to discuss this operation with Walmart Corporation and the Onondaga County Health Department to determine how it fits with the County’s plan of action.

