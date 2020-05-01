Another death from COVID-19 in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) In his Friday afternoon COVID-19 briefing, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced another death from coronavirus in Onondaga County.

The victim was a male in his late 50s. He was said to have underlying medical conditions.

The total number of victims of COVID-19 in Onondaga County is 34.

In a glimmer of good news, McMahon announced that the rate of hospitalizations was stable.