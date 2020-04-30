Three more COVID-19 deaths in Onondaga County; Death total so far is 33

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In his Thursday afternoon COVID-19 briefing, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced 3 more deaths from COVID-19 in Onondaga County in the past 24 hours.

The victims are all female.

2 women were in their 80s.

1 woman was in her 60s.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Onondaga County is 33.