SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In his Thursday afternoon COVID-19 briefing, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced 3 more deaths from COVID-19 in Onondaga County in the past 24 hours.
The victims are all female.
- 2 women were in their 80s.
- 1 woman was in her 60s.
The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Onondaga County is 33.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Family Healthcast: Are toe rashes an early sign of COVID-19?
- How To Stay Stress-Free While Stuck At Home
- Potential COVID-19 exposure at 2 Onondaga County businesses
- Serving Up A Refreshing Drink For Three-Ingredient Thursday
- Three more COVID-19 deaths in Onondaga County; Death total so far is 33
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App