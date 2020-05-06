1 death from COVID-19 in Onondaga County in the past 24 hours; listen to the rest of the County Executive’s briefing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In his Wednesday afternoon COVID-19 briefing, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced another individual has died from coronavirus.
The victim was a female in her 60s with underlying medical conditions.
This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 41 in Onondaga County.
