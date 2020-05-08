5 deaths from COVID-19 in Onondaga County in past 24 hours; continue watching Friday’s briefing here

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Friday’s COVID-19 briefing, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced 5 deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.
3 individuals were in the hospital and 2 were in nursing homes.
Of the 3 people in the hospital, they were a female in her 50s, and a male and female in their 60s.
The information about the victims in the nursing homes was not announced.
The death total from COVID-19 in Onondaga County as of Friday afternoon is 44 people in the hospital and 21 people in nursing homes, for a total of 65 individuals.
