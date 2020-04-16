Five deaths reported in Onondaga County from COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In what Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon called the “deadliest day” so far in the coronavirus pandemic, 5 deaths were announced in the county.

This brings the total number of deaths to 17 as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

The victims ranged in age from their 50s through the 90s.

While COVID-19 is dangerous for some with underlying illnesses, some of the 17 deaths in the county were people who were healthy and the virus just hit them hard.

One month after its first case of COVID-19 Onondaga County now has 579 positive cases.

52 people are in the hospital. 20 people are in critical condition.

The Town of Elbridge, which has held out strong, reported its first 2 cases Thursday.

Onondaga County is moving into a new testing strategy in order to protect nursing homes. Nursing homes are regulated by New York State, but McMahon is working with the State Health Department to complement their efforts and resources to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Local hospitals are working with larger nursing homes to test employees using rapid testing in an effort to mitigate the risk of infection.

The East Syracuse Walmart testing site could potentially start testing for nursing home employees on Friday. The testing will be limited and Onondaga County is working to identify employees that would be good candidates to send to the testing site.

Important Contacts

315-464-3979 Upstate Triage 24-Hour Hotline | For anyone who does not have a primary care provider or anyone with questions

315-218-1987 Senior Health Hotline | For anyone who needs food assistance

315-446-1220 Child Care Solutions | Daycare needs for essential workers provided free of charge

315-428-2229 VolunteerCNY | For anyone who is looking to volunteer

211 211CNY | Connection to resources in Central New York, including mental health resources

EMWeb01@ongov.net or 315-435-2525 | PPE donations like gloves, medical-grade masks, gowns, etc.

Ongov.net/MedicalVolunteers | Medical Volunteer Signup

315-435-3219 Veterans’ Needs