‘Short-term pain for long-term gain,’ Onondaga Co. Executive asks everyone to voluntarily shelter-in-place

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon made a strong argument for social distancing and his voluntary shelter-in-place order during today’s 3 p.m. briefing.

There are two curves in Onondaga County that are going in the right direction, the number of positive cases and active cases. McMahon is hoping for that trend to continue.

The number of positive cases has gone up 13, bringing the total of cases to 377. 29 people remain hospitalized with 17 in critical condition. 155 people have recovered to date.

McMahon said data showing social distancing efforts have dropped from a B last week to a C this week.

Right now the county’s social distancing is at 38%. McMahon said if everyone just sheltered in place for two weeks, that percentage will rise to 50% and could give Onondaga County an opportunity to look at opening up businesses and begin to get back normal life.

“We believe that if we can do this and modify our behavior for two weeks that will get us to that 50% social distancing,” said McMahon.

McMahon cannot legally order a shelter-in-place. That has to be done by Governor Andrew Cuomo. He did, however, suggest residents limit their shopping hours or recreational visit to parks by the following system:

Born An Odd Year Born An Even Year Monday

Wednesday

Friday

Sunday, April 12 Tuesday

Thursday

Saturday

Sunday, April 19

If everyone adheres to these guidelines McMahon said density will thin and COVID-19 curves would flatten.

“It’s a short term pain for a long term gain,” said McMahon. “When you put things into perspective what we’re asking is not a big sacrifice.”

Evidence of community spread of COVID-19 has been proven over the past week and every resident should be monitoring for symptoms. However, there are a few positive cases where there is a gap in the Onondaga County Health Department’s investigations.

Anyone who was at the following places during the specified time period should monitor for symptoms and call their doctor if any appear. If you don’t have a doctor, please call the Upstate Triage Hotline. The number is listed below.

Walgreens at 4001 S. Salina Street, Syracuse, NY 13205 on the following days:

3/27/2020 7:50 AM-4:40 PM

3/28/2020 7:30 AM – 5:45 PM

3/30/2020 7:50 AM – 5:10 PM

3/31/2020 1:05 PM – 9:15 PM

Walgreens at 4751 Onondaga Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13219 on the following days:

3/27/2020 1:00 PM-9:00 PM

3/28/2020 1:00 PM -9:00 PM

3/30/2020 1:00 PM-8:00 PM

3/31/2020 1:00 PM -3:00 PM

Kinney Drugs at 437 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool, NY 13088 on the following days:

3/27/2020 7:00 AM-3:00 PM

3/29/2020 5:00 AM-11:00 AM

Hallinan’s Wine and Liquor at 3504 W Genesee Street #2027, Syracuse, NY 13219 on the following days:

3/30/2020 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

3/31/2020 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, and headache. These are just some of the symptoms other patients have had. Again, you may contact your primary care physician with any concerns.

Important Contacts

315-464-3979 Upstate Triage 24-Hour Hotline | For anyone who does not have a primary care provider or anyone with questions

315-218-1987 Senior Health Hotline | For anyone who needs food assistance

315-446-1220 Child Care Solutions | Daycare needs for essential workers provided free of charge

315-428-2229 VolunteerCNY | For anyone who is looking to volunteer

211 211CNY | Connection to resources in Central New York, including mental health resources

EMWeb01@ongov.net or 315-435-2525 | PPE donations like gloves, medical-grade masks, gowns, etc.

Ongov.net/MedicalVolunteers | Medical Volunteer Signup

315-435-3219 Veterans’ Needs