SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In his Monday afternoon COVID-19 briefing, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that there was another victim from COVID-19 in the county.
The victim was a female, in her 70s, with underlying medical issues.
The total number of victims in the county is 26.
According to McMahon, the breakdown of victims is 15 males and 11 females.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Make-A-Wish makes alternative fundraising plan
- Gov. Cuomo announces Nourish New York Initiative
- Potential COVID-19 exposure at two stores in Onondaga County
- Another COVID-19 death in Onondaga County
- Centro buses no longer stopping on Shoppingtown property
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App