Another COVID-19 death in Onondaga County

Coronavirus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In his Monday afternoon COVID-19 briefing, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that there was another victim from COVID-19 in the county.

The victim was a female, in her 70s, with underlying medical issues.

The total number of victims in the county is 26.

According to McMahon, the breakdown of victims is 15 males and 11 females.

