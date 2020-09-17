Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Update

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will give an update on the COVID-19 cases in the county. Details for testing students and staff throughout the school year are also expected to be released today.
