Onondaga County loses another neighbor to COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has lost another resident due to COVID-19, bringing the total number to 209 deaths. New case numbers have increased in Onondaga County since the beginning of October.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon in his briefing on Thursday said there is a direct correlation with the number of cases and the hospitalization numbers. As new cases pop up, more cases need hospitalizations. On Thursday, 25 people were in the hospital because of COVID-19 and 9 are in the ICU.

Onondaga County added 46 new cases to its COVID total, but had a robust day of testing receiving 6,432 tests back. The 7-day infection average for the county is at 1.2%. McMahon said we’ve somewhat stabilized around 1% but warns residents that actions taken today impact the COVID data 2 weeks from now.

NEW CASES: 46

TRAVEL: 5 (One from Pennsylvania, 4 from travel within New York State)

HOUSEHOLD CONTACTS: 16

COMMUNITY SPREAD: 25 (Twelve known sources, 13 unknown sources)

SCHOOLS K-12: 7 (Four on-site students*, 3 remote students)

HIGHER EDUCATION: 7 (Three students, 1 remote student, 3 cases transferred to Onondaga County)

*Students may have already been in a quarantine and not necessarily in school with virus

“The virus is in the community and we need to re-engage and starve the virus,” said McMahon. One trend he says the Health Department is seeing is employees going to work with mild symptoms that end up being COVID-19. McMahon suggests anyone with symptoms get a test.

McMahon said quarantines have gone up as well due to the caseload for contact tracers. In order to minimize the risk of spread, the Health Department is being conservative with who gets a quarantine. “Instead of saying, ‘I was 6 feet apart with a mask‘, we are looking at how long you were in the room so we’d rather be safe than sorry and put you in a quarantine,” said McMahon. “Let’s grind through this and 2021 will be better than 2020.”