WATCH: Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Update

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cayuga Health will be offering COVID-19 testing at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Any area residents seeking a test can go to www.cayugahealth.org to review the criteria and schedule an appointment. A call center has been set up for patients who may not have access to the internet, need assistance registering, or have questions. The call center number is 607-319-5708.