SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will hold a press briefing to provide an update on the coronavirus cases in the county on Wednesday instead of Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
You can watch the full briefing in a video player that will appear above a few minutes before 3 p.m. when the event is scheduled to begin.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Update
- President of NYSCOPBA calls on state to act as coronavirus cases continue to rise
- Why do we eat this? Origin stories behind 3 notorious Thanksgiving sides
- Sean McDermott has high praise for Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense
- Cards for kids: Local campaign offering support for families across the country
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App