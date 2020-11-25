WATCH: Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Update

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon delivers a COVID-19 briefing from the Oncenter in Downtown Syracuse.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will hold a press briefing to provide an update on the coronavirus cases in the county on Wednesday instead of Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

You can watch the full briefing in a video player that will appear above a few minutes before 3 p.m. when the event is scheduled to begin.

