WATCH: Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Update

WASHINGTON, D.C., (WSYR-TV) -- As we approach the holiday shopping season, the organization that represents retailers nationwide predicts retail sales will increase between 3.6% and 5.2% over 2019.

“We know this holiday season will be unlike any other, and retailers have planned ahead by investing billions of dollars to ensure the health and safety of their employees and customers,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Consumers have shown they are excited about the holidays and are willing to spend on gifts that lift the spirits of family and friends after such a challenging year. We expect a strong finish to the holiday season, and will continue to work with municipal and state officials to keep retailers open and the economy moving forward at this critical time.