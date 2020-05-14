WATCH: Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Update

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is expected to give his daily COVID-19 update possibly at 3 p.m. after attending Governor Andrew Cuomo’s briefing, where the Central New York region got the green light to reopen on Friday.
