WATCH: Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Update

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) -- New York's phased reopening continues, with news that DestinyUSA and other indoor shopping malls get to reopen Friday in parts of New York if they have the prescribed air filters in their ventilation systems.

But as New York takes a marathon-like approach to reopening, some other states have sprinted to the goal of reopening, and are now hitting the wall with rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.