WATCH: Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Update

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) -- Walton Street between South Clinton Street and West Fayette Street will be closed to traffic temporarily from 9:00 a.m. Fridays through 8:00 a.m Mondays as the city tries to provide businesses with more outdoor space for dining and shopping.

The city's pilot project is designed to help attract shoppers and diners to Armory Square and downtown while helping businesses comply with state guidelines in New York's phased reopening.