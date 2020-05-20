WATCH Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Update at 3 p.m.

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Central New York farmers have been hit hard. Many are struggling to get through the coronavirus pandemic but a little relief is on the way.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County, or CCE MC, received a grant of $7,500 from the CNY Community Foundation and the Madison County Rural Poverty Fund. They then received a supply through the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets so more farmers could receive these care packages.