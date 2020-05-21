WATCH Onondaga County’s COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

More than 2.4 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week in the latest wave of layoffs from the coronavirus outbreak that triggered widespread business shutdowns and job cuts by major employers.

The Labor Department says about 38.6 million people have now filed for jobless claims because of the new coronavirus. An additional 2.2 million people sought aid under a new federal program for self-employed, contractor and gig workers, who are eligible for jobless benefits for the first time.