WATCH: Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Update at 3 p.m.

CAMP HILL, P.A. (WSYR-TV) -- Rite Aid Pharmacies announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to bring COVID-19 self-swab testing sites to 2 Central New York locations on Thursday, June 11.

The sites will be located at the Rite Aid store located at 1067 State Route 222 in Cortland and the Rite Aid store located at 100 Conhocton Street in Corning.