WATCH: Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Update at 3 p.m.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is scheduled to give an update on the COVID-19 cases and the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in Onondaga County today at 3 p.m.
