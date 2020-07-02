Onondaga County Executive urging neighbors to stay safe, be smart and continue to take precautions to stop the spread this holiday weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon urged residents to stay safe, be smart, and take precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19 over the Fourth of July weekend.

McMahon said his biggest concern is people losing focus when the community can’t afford to lose it’s focus at this point.

Two people who attended a Syracuse party held a few weeks ago where potentially hundreds gathered, that ultimately ended in a shooting, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Onondaga County is urging anyone who attended the “Rye Day” party on June 20, or anyone who has been in contact with someone who attended to get tested.

The Onondaga County mobile testing unit will be set up in the Oncenter Parking Lot on the corner of East Adams and State Streets in Syracuse on Friday, July 3rd. McMahon and the Health Department set up the special testing event in hopes that those who were at the party will get tested as soon as possible. The Syracuse Community Health Center will be closed for the observed holiday Friday and closed for July 4th on Saturday.

Large gatherings pose the risk for what McMahon calls clusters. While Onondaga County has built up infrastructure to deal with any clusters that pop up, McMahon said they pose the threat to shutting down the economy again.

“If we don’t respect this virus and we have multiple clusters that’s when your reopening of your economy comes to a halt. And if you really don’t respect it, that’s when things can go backward,” said McMahon. “Let’s keep in mind when dealing with this virus and living with this virus, to date, 5% of folks who have come down with this virus have not recovered. That is a sobering reality that everyone needs to understand.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Onondaga County’s overall infection rate is roughly 1.2%, or roughly one positive case out of every 100.