Onondaga County COVID data continues strong, testing efforts ‘beefing up’ for quicker turn-times

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon delivered some good news on Thursday, calling the county’s COVID data strong.

Onondaga County has had no new deaths in the past 24 hours and its hospitalization rates are remaining low.

There are 255 active cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Thursday. That’s just 8% of all of the county’s cases. The last time Onondaga County had as few as 255 active cases was back in mid-April. On June 8, the county dealt with its highest number of active cases, 941, which was 43% of cases. McMahon said this data shows how well the county is doing right now.

McMahon said Onondaga County is seeing data much like when the pandemic first started. The bulk of the caseload is being spread among younger people. “Young people need to recognize there is risk in being social and that’s what’s been driving our cases.”

Onondaga County has been working to decrease turn-times for testing by partnering with new labs. The Syracuse Community Health Center began working with an additional lab, Aegis, to speed up results.