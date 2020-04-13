Evidence social distancing efforts could be working in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been 7 days since Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon asked everyone in the community to voluntarily shelter-in-place.

Curves indicate a “flattening” trend and the number of active cases and the recovering cases are a step in the right direction. McMahon said this is a good sign social distancing efforts are working but it doesn’t mean Onondaga County is out of the woods.

Two more deaths in Onondaga County were announced bringing the total to 11. “This is a grim reminder to all of us how deadly this virus is,” said McMahon.

49 people have been hospitalized with 20 in the ICU. McMahon said that’s odds that roughly one in five people who test positive for COVID-19 end up hospitalized.

There are still 252 active cases and 257 people who have recovered and been released from isolation.

Actions that are taken today by residents to limit their travel and stay home could, along with data that continues to show cases on a downward trend could mean that Onondaga County can start working on plans to restart the local economy by slowly opening businesses once again.

These would be businesses that could continue to enforce social distancing or operate online.

The County is working with partners like MACNY, CenterState CEO and other city business leaders on the business task force formed back in March on possible restart plans.