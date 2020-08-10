Onondaga County COVID-19 data hasn’t been this low since March 26

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After nearly 5 months of battling the coronavirus, Onondaga County’s COVID-19 data hasn’t been this good since March 26.

There are 16 people in the hospital, but 5 of them are awaiting a negative COVID-19 test to return to nursing homes. McMahon said hospital rates haven’t been that low since March 26.

But in contrast, on March 25 there were 9 hospitalizations and then in just one day, the hospitals saw 7 new patients with COVID-19. “That’s in the beginning part of this process, the pandemic, what was happening. It was moving very very fast and people were getting very very sick. Now we’re on the other side,” said McMahon.

Onondaga County is monitoring 113 active cases, its lowest active case number since March 26, which was just 10 days after the county saw its first case.

In contrast, the infection rate in Onondaga County has essentially stalled out around .8% over the last month. Back on March 26, the infection rate was over 7%.

“Every step of this process there’s been anxiety and every step we’ve been smart and brought people together. And with every reopening our infection rate has gone down and stabilized,” said McMahon. “When you think about what we’ve accomplished together we’ve essentially made our community a very safe place.”

McMahon said testing continues to be an important strategy for fighting the virus. Onondaga County is working on a testing strategy with school districts to mitigate the risks of reopening the classroom.