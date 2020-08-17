Onondaga County commits to helping gyms reopen as quickly as possible

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After months of sitting on the sidelines waiting for guidance to reopen, gyms have finally gotten the go-ahead from Governor Andrew Cuomo to open starting Monday, August 24.

“We believe that gyms are critical to public health,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. “We’ve talked with individuals who going to the gym, finding something in their life, has helped them tremendously with their mental health. Many, many people have reached out to me.”

Part of the guidance released from New York State includes inspections from local governments that need to be completed within 2 weeks of opening. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said during his Monday COVID-19 briefing that the quickest way for gyms to get inspected and get going is by visiting Forward.NY.gov and affirm. Once completed, Onondaga County is alerted to business affirmations and McMahon said his team will schedule inspections on a first-come-first-serve basis. “We’re not going to have someone on the sidelines or start-up and have to go backwards because of us,” said McMahon.

The decision to reopen indoor fitness programs has been left to local governments. McMahon said the Health Department has ideas for reopening safely and will see if they can apply the principles across the board.

To help with expenses related to reopening, the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency announced $500,000 in grants for small businesses and nonprofits to help with the out-of-pocket expenses. McMahon said $150,000 of that money will be set aside to specifically help the industries like gyms and bowling alleys that have been waiting to reopen for so long.

McMahon is encouraging a “back-to-gym” COVID test. He said it’s a good idea especially to continue to keep the infection rate in the community low and bring more opportunities for local businesses. Onondaga County’s 7-day average infection rate is .66%.