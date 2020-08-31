SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will give an update on the COVID-19 cases in the county as well as other pandemic-related news beginning at 3 p.m.
A video player will appear above right before the press conference starts.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Update at 3 p.m.
- Federal student loan payments deferred through January 2021
- WATCH: Nice way to round out August!
- One death related to COVID in NYS on Sunday
- Cayuga County man charged with possession of child pornography
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App