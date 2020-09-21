More Onondaga County government positions lost due to COVID-19 budget deficit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon reported Monday that an additional 86 positions in county government have been impacted by efforts to reduce a $29 million budget deficit.

McMahon told reporters at a briefing Monday that 35 workers took retirement and 14 additional positions became vacant. Nineteen workers were placed on involuntary furloughs and 11 other workers took voluntary furloughs. Seven county workers were laid off.

Prior to this, the county eliminated 460 positions through attrition and early retirements.

The county executive says the next sales tax payments from the state are due in October. That payment will determine if the county has to make any additional changes to staffing for the rest of the year.

McMahon says he supports the proposal backed by Central New York Congressmen John Katko, a Republican, and Anthony Brindisi, a Democrat, who are part of the ‘problem solvers’ caucus. That is a bipartisan group of 50 lawmakers backing a $1.5 trillion COVID rescue package that would include aid to state and county governments.

“I’ve always been one who tries to find middle ground,” McMahon said at his briefing Monday. “Recently, the problem solvers caucus in the House of Representatives came out with their own plan trying to find middle ground in the federal stimulus process. We fully support the problem solvers caucus plan as a way to hopefully break through some of the gridlock.”

McMahon added, “Neither side gets exactly what they want, but a whole lot of people get helped in the process, including state and local governments which could help stop the bleeding.”

The shutdown of businesses during the pandemic, and unemployment rates not seen since the Great Depression sent revenues from the county sales tax plummeting.

