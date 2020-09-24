Upstate adding staff due to high demand at NBT Bank Stadium COVID-19 testing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — High demand for COVID-19 testing at Upstate’s mobile unit parked at NBT Bank Stadium is causing hiccups for parents and Upstate.

“We didn’t expect this much demand,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon during his COVID-19 briefing on Thursday. “There are cases where kids are being sent home for anything and it’s adding pressure to the system.”

Prior to setting up symptomatic testing for Onondaga County schools, Upstate would answer roughly 1,200 calls. Now it’s on track to answering over 6,000. In response to the high demand, Upstate will be looking to add more staff to answer phones. “It’s good news because it creates jobs,” said McMahon. “but there are other complications with this.”

The other complications are due to HIPAA laws. Children aged 12 to 17 need to give the Health Department consent to allow a parent or guardian to receive their health information. The county is working to register those getting tested with a MyChart profile in order to receive their results.

Over 350 people have been tested at the site between Monday and Wednesday of this week. Out of those 350, no one has tested positive for COVID-19.

Six school-aged children have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Three of those children are from the same household and five of the six cases are learning remotely and haven’t been in-person in the classroom. The other case was a student at F-M who had not been in school.

According to New York State Department of Health guidance students need a negative COVID-19 test result and a doctor’s note to be allowed back in class. McMahon said the county is asking the state to change the guidance so students will only need one or the other in order to return to school.

how do you think that’s helped in the last week families

it’s helped 350 of them get quick tests and i think it’ll help them more and more

we’re all learning and at some point some of these kids for some of these symptoms maybe the schools won’t be so quick to send them out of the building but we’re going to get through that

but overall it’s clear crisp communication with where families can go but we are working to change processes to make it better

control room calls?

still pushing infrastructure and i’ve been told saliva data will be in NY Forward which is important because when people see numbers there’s anxiety with it and it’s important they have all the numbers not just some of them

all our testing initiatives going forward are going to be saliva driven so that data needs to be encorporated

we put forward hospitality industry and had some convos and our take is they won’t do anything on that until a couple more weeks of schools happen

surprise that seen 6 school-aged kids?

no I mean 3 from same household

and parents and kids are back to school parents are more likely to get tested now

anvato froze​​​

26% asymptomatic out of 23

that’s part of the population think of it as a parent it’s tough when you have to have to do a nasal swab and with the saliva test parents are more apt to get kids tested and thats a good thing?

?????

remote learners – no interaction in buildings

saliva test yourself?

i’m going to check it out so maybe i’ll get one done

pay parking ticket?