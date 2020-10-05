WATCH: Onondaga County’s COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center Monday where he has been receiving care for COVID-19 over the last three night.

Wearing a mask, Trump left the hospital for a waiting SUV that carried him to Marine One for the short helicopter flight back to the White House. Trump's doctor, Navy Cdr. Sean Conley, said the president would not be fully “out of the woods” for another week but that Trump had met or exceeded standards for discharge from the hospital.