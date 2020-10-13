Onondaga County COVID trends, plus wastewater surveillance to be added to senior living facilities

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Feeling sick? Stay home. A trend in the rising COVID-19 cases in Onondaga County, people with light symptoms who may think it’s allergies or a seasonal cold not staying home.

On Tuesday during his coronavirus briefing, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said it’s just one of the trends that are currently driving the number of cases in the county.

“People are not staying home when they are sick. We need you to do that and be smart. The majority of cases from community spread are people with light symptoms and going to work,” said McMahon. “Get a test if you are a little under the weather and stop the spread.”

As Central New York heads into flu season, McMahon emphasized the importance of getting a flu vaccine this year to lessen the chances of anyone getting ill.

McMahon also said business complaints are also increasing, mainly with restaurants or bars. “Everyone wants to keep restaurants open but you have to be following the rules.” He said now is not the time to let our guard down as activities move indoors.

Three new cases from a senior living facility were added to Onondaga County’s total COVID cases on Tuesday. McMahon said the Health Department will be monitoring these facilities carefully. He also announced that he has submitted an Executive Order with New York State to work with facilities to implement wastewater surveillance for COVID-19, similar to what colleges have been doing in dorms. McMahon said it’s a way to react quickly to potential cases and test residents to contain the spread of the virus in the most vulnerable population for the virus.