Onondaga County reaches record number of COVID-19 cases; 222 new cases, 968 active cases

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Onondaga County added 222 new cases bringing its total to 6,597.

Of the new cases:

141 are community spread 61 are of a known source, meaning the county health department believes they’ve fully been able to trace the source of the infection and stop the spread 80 are of an unknown source

30 cases are household contacts

4 are travel-related

2 are senior-facility cases

2 are related to a group home

66 are related to higher education

17 are cases related to schools K-12

McMahon said a lot of the higher ed cases related to SU are different from what was seen earlier in the semester. Cases are happening from across campus now compared to the few clusters seen earlier in the year that were traced back to off-campus parties.

McMahon also said the virus is entering schools K-12 from outside the buildings and is not being spread in the buildings because of protocols in place. Schools in the yellow zone are working with the county to test 20% of their population in order to meet Governor Cuomo’s guidance for microclusters.

Hospitalizations are directly connected with the number of active cases. As active cases rise, so do patients needing hospitalization. McMahon said there are 10 new patients admitted to the hospital, 7 discharged and 6 are in intensive care. Hospital stays have gotten shorter as treatment for COVID has gotten better but the number of patients stresses the hospital infrastructure, which could make it difficult for those who are not COVID patients to receive proper care.

The cases Onondaga County is seeing this week reflect the time period around Halloween. McMahon urges everyone to “do what works” now…wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, limit the number of people at gatherings…to be in better shape two weeks from now.

You can watch the full briefing below: