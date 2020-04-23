1 new death in Onondaga County from COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced another death in his afternoon COVID-19 briefing.
The victim was a female in her 70s, with underlying medical conditions.
The total number of deaths in Onondaga County from COVID-19 is 23.
