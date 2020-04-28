Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Three deaths in past 24 hours from COVID-19 in Onondaga County

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In his Tuesday afternoon COVID-19 briefing, County Executive Ryan McMahon announced 3 more deaths from coronavirus in the county.

  • A woman in her 70s
  • A woman in her 90s
  • A man in his 50s

All 3 had underlying medical conditions.

This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 29.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected