SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In his Tuesday afternoon COVID-19 briefing, County Executive Ryan McMahon announced 3 more deaths from coronavirus in the county.
- A woman in her 70s
- A woman in her 90s
- A man in his 50s
All 3 had underlying medical conditions.
This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 29.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Camillus couple talks about their new normal as husband moves out to help COVID-19 patients
- Empire Beer making its way back on shelves in stores across Upstate New York
- The Everson Museum’s Virtual Platform
- Three deaths in past 24 hours from COVID-19 in Onondaga County
- US grapples with when to reopen schools
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App