SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In his Monday afternoon COVID-19 briefing, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced another death from COVID-19 in the county.
The victim was a male in his 80s with underlying medical issues.
The total number of deaths in the county is 37 from coronavirus.
Click the player above to continue listening to the County Executive’s remarks.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- FDA to require antibody emergency-use authorization
- Oneida Health to resume outpatient, elective surgeries
- Make Mom’s Day With a Gift From Witty Wicks
- 1 death from COVID-19 in Onondaga County in the last 24 hours; watch County Executive’s update here.
- Submit Your CNY Photos for the 2021 Storm Team Calendar
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App