Onondaga County's COVID-19 Update
1 death from COVID-19 in Onondaga County in the last 24 hours; watch County Executive’s update here.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In his Monday afternoon COVID-19 briefing, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced another death from COVID-19 in the county.

The victim was a male in his 80s with underlying medical issues.

The total number of deaths in the county is 37 from coronavirus.

Click the player above to continue listening to the County Executive’s remarks.

