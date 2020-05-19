WATCH Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Update at 3 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Making himself an example for using a malaria drug against the coronavirus, President Donald Trump sent the White House scrambling Tuesday to defend his decision amid medical concerns the unproven treatment could spark misuse of a medication with potentially fatal side effects.

Trump’s announcement a day earlier that he was taking the drug, hydroxychloroquine, caught many in his administration by surprise and set off an urgent effort by officials to justify his action. The president’s own government has warned that the drug should be administered for COVID-19 only in a hospital or research setting.