Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon delivers COVID-19 update
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon started his daily briefing early on Friday as COVID-19 cases keep adding up.

As of 3 p.m. Onondaga County has 322 positive cases. 87 people have recovered and 232 people remain in isolation.

35 out of the 322 cases are confirmed contact cases from households. This number has been expected to increase due to difficulty in isolating while sharing a home.

McMahon continues to tell everyone to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 because there is evidence of community spread in Onondaga County.

Anyone experiencing symptoms, even if they are mild, should contact their primary care providers. If you don’t have a primary care provider, you may contact the Upstate Triage Hotline.

The Health Department is now using an online application process for those recovering from COVID-19. The process monitors data from patients that is then reviewed by staff. Based off of the data, the Health Department will make a determination to release the patient from isolation or quarantine and contact the patient with its decision.

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 are recommended to register for Upstate’s research. Over 100 patients have already expressed interest in participating. You can read more about the research here.

McMahon warns that being released from isolation is still not a free pass. Everyone needs to continue to stay home and only go out if necessary. Social distancing guidelines should be abided by.

“Overall we are doing well but the margin for error is zero,” said McMahon. “We’ve just got to do everything we can and just stay home when we can.”

Important Contacts

315-464-3979 Upstate Triage 24-Hour Hotline | For anyone who does not have a primary care provider or anyone with questions

315-218-1987 Senior Health Hotline | For anyone who needs food assistance

315-446-1220 Child Care Solutions | Daycare needs for essential workers provided free of charge

315-428-2229 VolunteerCNY | For anyone who is looking to volunteer

211 211CNY | Connection to resources in Central New York, including mental health resources

EMWeb01@ongov.net or 315-435-2525 | PPE donations like gloves, medical-grade masks, gowns, etc.

Ongov.net/MedicalVolunteers | Medical Volunteer Signup

315-435-3219 Veterans’ Needs

