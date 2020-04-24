2 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In his daily COVID-19 briefing at 4 p.m. Friday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced 2 additional people have died from the virus.

The victims were both in their 70s, one was male and one was female.

Both people had underlying medical conditions according to McMahon.

The total number of deaths in Onondaga County is 25 as of 4 p.m. Friday. The breakdown is 14 females and 11 males.

