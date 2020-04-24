Live Now
Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Update
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

2 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in Onondaga County

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In his daily COVID-19 briefing at 4 p.m. Friday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced 2 additional people have died from the virus.

The victims were both in their 70s, one was male and one was female.

Both people had underlying medical conditions according to McMahon.

The total number of deaths in Onondaga County is 25 as of 4 p.m. Friday. The breakdown is 14 females and 11 males.

Click the player above to continue watching County Executive McMahon’s remarks.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected