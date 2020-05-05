3 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In his Tuesday coronavirus briefing, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that 3 more people had died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours in the county.

The victims were all males. They were in their 60s, 80s and 90s.

This brings the death toll in Onondaga County from COVID-19 to 40 individuals.

27 new positive cases brings the total to 1,115 for Onondaga County.

McMahon said roughly 66% of the 452 active cases being monitored by the Health Department are affiliated with senior living facilities or household contacts.

8 of the 27 new cases are due to community spread. McMahon said the county has stabilized the community spread but there’s still potential to get the coronavirus so it’s important for residents to continue wearing masks and physical distancing while out in public, and continue to monitor their health everyday.

The Onondaga County Health Department released a statement with possible public exposures to the virus on Tuesday afternoon. Click here to find out when and where these potential exposures took place.

The individuals who tested positive were wearing masks and abiding Governor Andrew Cuomo’s mandate, however, McMahon is reminding everyone to properly wear the mask; over your nose and mouth. Click here to learn more about cloth coverings.

Onondaga County is continuing to move forward with its restart planning. Today, New York State loosened its regulations on auto dealers, allowing them to open on an appointment-only basis. McMahon said his office worked with the state to clarify those regulations. Auto sales are the number 1 driver for sales tax for the county, region and state. You can read the County Executive’s letter to auto dealers here.

McMahon said his office will continue to advocate for other businesses who make it possible to operate safely at this time and his office is getting a lot of requests, but it is ultimately New York State’s decision.