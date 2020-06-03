SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will hold his daily briefing to update residents on the impacts of COVID-19.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Nick’s Ride 4 Friends reopens clubhouse in Auburn
- Liverpool T-Mobile employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Astronomical vs. Meteorological Summer
- WATCH: Onondaga County’s daily COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.
- New York State allows outdoor dining at restaurants beginning Thursday
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App