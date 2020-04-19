Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Watch: President Trump and coronavirus task force hold COVID-19 briefing at 5:45 p.m.

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus, accompanied by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (WSYR-TV) — President Donald Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force are set to give a COVID-19 update at 5:45 p.m.

Click on the player above to watch the press conference live.

