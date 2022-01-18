Hospitalizations rise as Onondaga County positive COVID-19 cases dip

McMahon also wants to start the conversation of unmasking kids at school

(WSYR-TV) — When looking at the numbers over the last seven days, there is good news and bad news. While cases are down over the last seven days, hospitalizations are up.

We lost 7 neighbors to COVID-19 over the weekend. @CEJRyanMcMahon also says one thing the county is watching closely is the recent 83 positive cases reported across various senior facilities in the county ‼️@NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR — 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@AdrienneSmithTV) January 18, 2022

Onondaga County County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Tuesday that 250 residents are currently in the hospital. That increase comes as the county has seen its caseload drop from 12,059 during the week of January 5-11 to 8,430 from January 12-18.

46 of those patients are in the ICU and 52% of them are unvaccinated, and seven residents have died from COVID-19 since Saturday. Five of the deaths, all men, took place in the hospital and the ages ranged from men in their 50s (2), to three in the 60s, 80s and 90s.

Since Saturday, cases have been steadily declining. Saturday saw 1,720 cases, Sunday had 1,208, Monday, 820 and Tuesday, 677. But a concerning rise, other than hospitalizations, is the number of seniors testing positive in senior centers or long-term care facilities. According to McMahon, 83 seniors have tested positive in such facilities over the last week, which is the most Onondaga County has seen in a while.

So, in response, McMahon said 35,000 test will be distributed to congregate facilities to help diagnose the problem.

@CEJRyanMcMahon says he’s planning on having conversations with Dr. Gupta & the Onondaga Co. Health Department about masking in schools. 😷



He’s hoping medical experts can come up with a metric to “get back to some level of normalcy” especially for children.@NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/wzu2SIxARD — 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@AdrienneSmithTV) January 18, 2022

As for schools, McMahon told the media he’s ready to start the conversation on whether or not it is time to stop masking children in schools. Citing data that suggests spread among children in schools is low, he wants to know if it’s time.

“We want to try and start to have the conversations now… what is the metric? How many cases per 100,000? How do we get there, so that we start to get to some level of normalcy? Especially with our children.” Ryan McMahon – Onondaga county Executive

You can watch the briefing in the video player below:

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We hope to close the books on this winter surge soon, so we can turn the page and open the book on our 2023 budget outlook and focus on the post-pandemic future,” Governor Hochul said. “As numbers continue to move in the right direction, we need to remain vigilant against the winter surge by getting the vaccine and boosters, continuing to use masks, and staying home if you feel sick, so we can keep our fellow New Yorkers safe. Let’s not undo all of the progress we’ve made.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 178,771

– 178,771 Total Positive – 22,312

– 22,312 Percent Positive – 12.48%

– 12.48% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 15.04%

– 15.04% Patient Hospitalization – 11,928 (+177)

– 11,928 (+177) Patients Newly Admitted – 1,160

– 1,160 Patients in ICU – 1,569 (-33)

– 1,569 (-33) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 890 (-10)

– 890 (-10) Total Discharges – 256,630 (882)

– 256,630 (882) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 168

– 168 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 51,013



The Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 63,553



This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 35,084,862

– 35,084,862 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 51,258

– 51,258 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 570,756

– 570,756 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.3%

– 90.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.3%

– 81.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.7%

– 83.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.4%

– 79.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 70.9%

– 70.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.1%

– 86.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.0%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Saturday, January 15, 2022 Sunday, January 16, 2022 Monday, January 17, 2022 Capital Region 214.06 201.60 194.92 Central New York 234.42 225.61 216.62 Finger Lakes 181.09 174.55 165.98 Long Island 246.23 227.38 207.64 Mid-Hudson 252.59 234.09 221.01 Mohawk Valley 182.39 180.77 177.53 New York City 333.21 301.87 272.92 North Country 181.23 172.19 166.87 Southern Tier 189.81 188.37 183.38 Western New York 213.99 209.44 198.07 Statewide 271.02 250.57 231.29

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Saturday, January 15, 2022 Sunday, January 16, 2022 Monday, January 17, 2022 Capital Region 17.59% 17.10% 17.10% Central New York 20.57% 20.09% 19.77% Finger Lakes 18.53% 18.21% 17.83% Long Island 19.29% 18.47% 17.60% Mid-Hudson 16.31% 15.49% 15.16% Mohawk Valley 16.89% 16.71% 16.72% New York City 15.05% 14.28% 13.48% North Country 17.25% 16.77% 16.51% Southern Tier 14.49% 14.24% 14.13% Western New York 21.46% 20.92% 20.28% Statewide 16.37% 15.68% 15.04%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: