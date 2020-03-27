SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sheriff Gene Conway is joining County Executive Ryan McMahon for today’s 3 p.m. coronavirus briefing.
Sheriff Conway is expected to address the scams trying to take advantage of people during the COVID-19 crisis.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse University coaches, local leaders make COVID-19 PSA
- Boredom Busters, free online activities: Consumer Reports
- Walmart announced 4 new ice cream flavors just in time for spring
- WATCH: Sheriff Conway joins County Executive McMahon For 3 p.m. Onondaga County coronavirus briefing
- Get Creative At Home With “You’re So Creative”
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App