WATCH: Special in-depth conversation on COVID-19 vaccine

(WSYR-TV) — With the COVID-19 vaccine here in Central New York, viewers have been submitting many questions about what comes next.
Will the vaccine be needed annually? How effective is the first dose? How will kids be vaccinated?
To help answer these questions, Upstate University Hospital’s Chief of Infectious Disease Dr. Stephen Thomas joins NewsChannel 9 for a special in-depth conversation on the COVID-19 vaccine.
You can watch the 30-minute special above starting at 5:30 p.m.
