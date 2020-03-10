SU to transition to online courses beginning March 13

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has announced that it is suspending its residential academic programs and will transition to online courses beginning March 13 through at least March 30.
Dr. Michael Haynie, Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation at Syracuse University, says this is the right decision for the students, faculty, and staff. Haynie says SU is not the first institution to take this step, but after looking at data, believe this is the right decision for the SU campus.
As students are getting ready to leave campus for spring break, Haynie is encouraging students to take home textbooks, computers, and any other items they will need to study away from campus.
Haynie says students who leave for spring break will not be allowed to come back to campus. The University will, however, remain open. Also, events where more than 50 people will be gathered will be prohibited through March 30.
To keep up with what the University is doing, a new website has been created: Syracuse.edu/coronavirus.
On this website, it addresses what students who can’t leave campus should do:
We acknowledge that some students may be required to remain on campus during the period residential instruction is suspended; therefore, campus student and auxiliary services will remain open and in operation (with limited or reduced services) during spring break and throughout the period residential instruction is suspended.
