SUNY Cortland continues pause on in-person learning as cases in community grow

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras met with SUNY Cortland President Erik Bitterbaum and other college leaders to assess the school’s progress with COVID-19 cases.

Two weeks ago, Malatras visited the campus and announced the college would switch to online learning as the number of COVID cases neared the 100-case threshold set by New York State.

On Tuesday, the chancellor announced SUNY Cortland would continue to pause in-person learning for another two weeks. Malatras said the positivity rate is down to 2.5% after being close to 6.5% and is continuing to trend downward. The number of active cases reached 114 on Monday according to the school’s dashboard.

The college community isn’t the only part of Cortland seeing an increase in coronavirus. In a conference call Tuesday, Governor Cuomo said Cortland County is a COVID-19 hot spot and has a 7% positivity rate.

